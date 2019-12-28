Kenneth D. Arp, Sr., 93, of Lexington passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the LexChristian Church. Visitation will be Monday, Dec.30, 2019, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. Memorials are suggested to LexChristian Church or the donor’s choice.
