Kenneth D. Arp, Sr., 93, of Lexington passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the LexChristian Church. Visitation will be Monday, Dec.30, 2019, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. Memorials are suggested to LexChristian Church or the donor’s choice.

Dec 31
Funeral Service
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
10:30AM
LexChristian Church
1206 N. Erie Street
Lexington, NE 68850
