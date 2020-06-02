Kenneth L. Hulse, age 71 of York, died Friday, May 29, 2020 at York.
He was born on Dec. 21, 1948 to Merlin and Rose Marie (Kotas) Hulse at Friend. Kenn served his country as a member of the United States Army from July 22, 1969 to Oct. 14, 1970.
Kenn was a retired assistant parts manager at Sahling Kenworth in York. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church. Kenn loved to play golf and was a member of the York Country Club. He also enjoyed gardening and sharing his produce with family and friends.
Kenn is survived by Jan Givens of York; daughters, Jennifer (Stephen Stromberg) Martin of Phoenix, Ariz. and Laura (Steve Simon) Tanner of Phoenix, Ariz.; Jan’s children: Maegan (Jared Hatra) Lamprecht of Wahoo and Joshua (Penny) Givens of York; grandchildren: Soren, Ashleigh, Avery, Rees, Zain, Zac, Lexi, Cooper, Bailey, and Liam; and his sister Karolyn (Jerry) Andrews of Wichita, Kan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and Jan’s daughter, Holly Givens.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday June 3, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in York with the Reverend Tony Dawson officiating. COVID 19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with limited spaced seating and masks encouraged. Military Honors will be performed at the church.
Visitation will be on Tuesday from 1 – 8 p.m. at the mortuary with masks encouraged.
Kenn’s service will also be webcasted live on Metz Mortuary’s Facebook page.
Kenn has chosen to donate his body to the Nebraska Anatomical Board for medical education and research following his funeral service. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.