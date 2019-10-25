Kenneth John Prokop, age 72 of Gresham, passed away at home on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 surrounded by his family.
He was born July 25, 1947 at Friend to John and Alice (Vohnout) Prokop. He attended Friend Public School and then served his country in the Army during the Viet Nam War in the 1st Cavalry becoming a squad leader serving in over 75 combat assault missions. After the war, he met and married Joani Straka on June 12, 1971 at Wilber. This union was blessed with three children. Ken loved to read and was knowledgeable of many historical events. He also had a talent for restoring and collecting vintage toys and trains, loved to hunt and fish and was known for his sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife, Joani of Gresham; daughter, Michala (Mark) Nolan of York; son, Wade (Carrie) Prokop of Piedmont, S.D. and his daughter, Tracy (Chad) Travis also of York. His grandchildren include: Mason, Kirsten, Kelsey, Elliot, London, Grant and Hunter. Also surviving is his sister, Jackie Vossler of Friend. Several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, John Vossler.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at the Metz Chapel in York with Mark Hartley officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Gresham. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m., Sunday with his family greeting friends from 6-8 p.m., that evening at the mortuary. Memorials may be sent to the family for later designation or to the donor’s favorite charity.
Online condolences may be directed to his family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
