Kerry Korn, 52, of David City, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the Butler County Health Care Center in David City.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, 10:30 a.m. at the Gass Haney Funeral Home with Rev. Brad Birtell officiating. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.
