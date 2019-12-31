Kimberly A. Conrad, age 65 of York, NE, died Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at York.
Kim was born July 18, 1954 to Paul “Jack” and Bonnie (Conard) Conrad in Burwell, NE. She was a long-time employee at Grand Central in York and also had worked for York Public Schools for several years. Kim was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in York and was an avid card player.
Kim is survived by her siblings: Greg Conrad of York, Eric (Jennifer) Conrad of Nebraska City, NE, and Kris Walkup of York and nephews and nieces: Josh (Jenny) Conrad of York, Chelsea (Reg) Wittgren of Palmyra, NE, Nicole (Brandon) Lee of Lincoln, NE, Sean (Karlie) Walkup or York, and Andrew, Peter, Katie, Jack, and Nathan Conrad of Nebraska City.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Nick Conrad, sister-in-law Pam Conrad-Neville, and brother-in-law Bill Walkup.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, York with burial following at St. Joseph Cemetery, York. A rosary will be said at 6:00 pm Thursday at Metz Chapel with family greeting friends following the rosary. Visitation will be held from 1-8pm on Thursday at the mortuary. Memorials may be directed to the church or to St. Joseph Catholic School. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
