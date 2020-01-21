Kimberly Kay Davidson, age 51, of Campbell, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at Campbell.
She was born Oct. 1, 1968 in Omaha to Orville and Sandra (Rhodes) Davidson. On Feb. 14, 1986, she was married to Anthony Rogers in Central City. They later divorced. On June 1, 1991 she was married to Jamie Nejezchleb at Grand Island. They later divorced as well. Kimberly was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in York.
Kimberly had several hobbies including traveling, shopping and listening to any kind of music. If you knew Kim, you would know that her kids and grandkids were her pride and joy. She loved them equally and always showed them all how much they meant to her. Everywhere Kim went she was the light in the room and didn’t care what anyone thought of her. She made friends easily because of her glowing personality.
She is survived by her children: Tabitha (Tyler) Holliday of Central City, Creighton (Jessi) Nejezchleb of Clay Center, Halston (Jenna) Nejezchleb of Gothenburg, Jamison Nejezchleb of Edgar, Shyanna Alderson of Blue Hill and Jet Davidson of Marco Island, Fla. She is also survived by nine grandchildren; brother, Rick (Kathy) Davidson of Grand Island; sister, Renee (Rod) Krumm of Lincoln and brother, Kip (Tiffany Cheney) Davidson of Salado, Texas. Step-brothers, John Cartwright of Goodland, Fla., Jay (Jenny) Cartwright of Marco Island, Fla., Jim (Susie) Cartwright of Grand Island and Jerry (Lisa) Cartwright Goodland, Fla. Special friend, Greg L’Heureux of Campbell; father and step-mother, Orville (Sharon) Davidson of York and half-sister, Michelle (Warren) Whelan of Aurora.
She was preceded in death by her mother and infant son, Branigun Bredthauer.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church in York with the Rev. Dr. Michael Eickhoff officiating. Interment will follow at the Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Gresham. Visitation will be from 1 – 8 p.m. Friday with her family greeting friends from 6 - 7:30 p.m. later that same evening at the mortuary in York.
Memorials may be directed to her family for later designation.
Condolences may be left for her family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
