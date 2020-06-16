Kristine Caroline (Ayers) Washburn, 48, was called home to the heavenly Father on June 11, 2020.
She entered into the Father’s arms after being able to receive the Sacrament of Last Rites.
Her beautiful soul was guided by the Lord to Eternal Life in the presence of her husband Bradley Washburn and her parents Reg and Patty Ayers. Also present were her mother--in-law and spiritually present were her two younger siblings, father-in-law, and extended family.
Kristine was the first born to Reg and Patty on May 29, 1972 in Norfolk, Nebraska. She lived her childhood in York, Nebraska attending St. Joseph’s Catholic School and then York High School where she was a cheerleader, began the art club and graduated in 1990. After attending and participating in cheerleading at the University of Nebraska Kearney, she graduated with a BA in Elementary Education with a Minor in Art.
Kristine married her best friend and high school love, Bradley Washburn on March 8, 1996. They lived in numerous states across the country and settled in Colorado where they made a peaceful home in the mountains of Divide. Their home was complete with chickens and dogs, Smeagle the Beagle and later their German Shepherd, Ranger.
Kristine’s talent and love of all things art permeated throughout her life. Her amazing talent was present at an early age and carried on through her school years and gave her peace and relaxation throughout her life. She was always creating, may it be through pencil drawing, jewelry, doll face sculpting, crocheting or simply coloring with her nieces and nephews. “Just make sure to color in the lines, with no white showing!” She was also an avid reader of historical and fantasy fiction and a Renaissance Festival attendee who loved not only art, but history. She had a fondness for the ocean tide pools as well as the heat of the southwest and the freedom and peace of the mountains. She cherished spending time, laughter, and silliness with her family and friends. Her laughter was infectious and her spirit was strong.
While she began her career as an elementary teacher, she moved to carrying those skills into banking with Pinnacle Bank. She worked her way up through the corporation to become a supervisor of the Bank Secrecy Act Department for Pinnacle and oversaw this division in five different states.
Kristine is survived by her husband, Bradley Washburn, parents, Reg and Patty Ayers, brother, Kenneth Ayers and his wife Sea, sister, Kara McNeese and her husband Noah and their children; Adrianna, Cora, and William; father and mother-in-law, Warren and Marilyn Washburn; sister-in-law, Jean Cerveny, her husband Tim and children; Bailey and Dalton Hindrich and Karlie Beth; sister-in-law, Linda Hughes and her husband Steve with their children; Tessa, Jonah and Stephanie, and Kirby as well as extended family including cousins, aunts and uncles. She is preceded in death by her grandparents and aunt.
Kristine’s Celebration of Life will be held at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in York, Nebraska on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM; led in celebration by Father Sullivan. A Rosary will be said for the repose of her soul one hour before the celebration at 9 AM at the church. Her earthly body will be laid to rest at St Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery following the celebration. There will be no viewing or visitation. COVID 19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with limited spaced seating and masks encouraged. A light luncheon will be served at Chance’s R in York, NE following the celebration. Prayers, condolences and memories can be gladly added at https://everloved.com/life-of… Any memorial donations in remembrance of her life may be addressed to the family. The family will determine a worthy cause connected to Kristine’s life in which to honor the donations. Further local online condolences may be sent to her family at www.metzmortuary.com
Metz Mortuary in York is handling local services.
