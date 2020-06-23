Kristine Rene Larson, 49, of Lincoln, was born Tuesday, April 13, 1971 in Henderson and died Thursday, June 18, in Lincoln.
She was the daughter of Robert E. and Beth (Weers) Coon. She grew up in York, graduating from York High School in 1989.
She was married to Marc Larson on June 29, 2002.
Her pride and joy were her children and grandchildren. She was an avid quilter, and loved making quilts for anybody and everybody, and she had the piles of fabric to prove it. She always had various quilts in different stages of completion, with plans pinned on Pinterest for more.
She loved penguins and dogs, but was only able to keep dogs in her home.
Kristi was a passionate (to the point of screaming at the TV obsessively) Green Bay Packers and Husker football fan. One of her bucket list wishes was realized when her brother, Eric, and oldest son, Benjamin, accompanied her to a Green Bay Packers game in 2018.
She is survived by her husband, Marc; children, Ben (Sadie) Snyder, Dylan Snyder (friend, Holly Harroun), Jordan Snyder, Mason Larson, Maddelyn Larson; grandchildren, Scarlette Snyder, Brantley and Barrett Snyder; parents, Dale and Beth Niemann; parents-in-law, Glenn and Yvonne Larson; siblings, Kim (Markus) Hoesly, Eric (Kate) Niemann, Michael (Jennifer) Niemann; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her dad, Bob Coon; sister, Keri Lynn Coon; and her grandparents.
There will be no public visitation. A private family service will be held with interment at the Plainfield Cemetery at Bradshaw with Rev. Dr. Michael Eickhoff officiating.
Memorials may be made in care of her grandchildren’s college funds.
