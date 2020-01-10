Larry Gene Behm was born on March 3, 1941 in York to George and Hilda (Tonniges) Behm and passed away on Jan. 7, 2020 in Seward at the age of 78.
Larry attended country grade school at Immanuel Lutheran and graduated from Gresham High School with the Class of 1958.
Larry was united in marriage to Sandra Faye Housel on Oct. 12, 1968 at Christ United Methodist Church in Lincoln and to this union two sons were born, Darren (1974) and Dustyn (1981). Larry served in the Army National Guard for six years. He farmed near Gresham for many years and was a plumber at Aguilar Brothers and Concordia University in Seward. He then worked for Don Richters and later became a realtor and insurance agent at All American Insurance until his retirement. Larry loved cars, all kinds of music, concerts and his Huskers. He was known for enjoying ice cream with popcorn salt and chocolate syrup. The highlight of his life was his grandchildren.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Don; sister-in-law, Marlene; nephew, Norman; parents-in-law, Orville and Irene Housel; aunts, uncles and cousins.
Survivors cherishing his memory include his wife, Sandra Behm of Seward; two sons, Darren Behm of Lincoln and Dustyn Behm and wife, Kaci of Lincoln; grandsons, Kyler and Kamryn Behm of Lincoln; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of life shared with Larry.
Private family services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation.
