Larry Kliewer, 69, of Henderson, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, December 11, at Bethesda Mennonite Church in Henderson. Rev. Seth Miller will officiate. Interment will be in the Bethesda Mennonite Cemetery in Henderson. Visitation will be from 5 - 7 p.m., Tuesday at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora. Memorials may be made in care of the family to designate at a later date. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Larry Keith Kliewer, the son of Benjamin R. and Olga (Buller) Kliewer, was born at York, Nebraska on January 9, 1950 and passed away in Henderson, Nebraska on December 7, 2019, at the age of 69.
Larry grew up in the York area and graduated from Henderson High School. As a teenager he loved driving farm trucks for the local farmers. After his schooling, Larry was a coast to coast truck driver, then went to work as a local truck driver.
Larry was married to Ruth (Buller) Wengler on June 15, 2007 at Grand Island, Nebraska. They made their home in Henderson. Larry last worked as a Ready-Mix driver for NEBCO.
Larry loved collecting coins and metal detecting. He enjoyed picking up sticks and pulling weeds from his yard in Henderson and talking to everyone that passed by. Larry loved driving his truck so much that he took Ruth to Pennsylvania in his semi-truck for their honeymoon. Larry was loved by many.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Alan Kliewer.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Ruth of Henderson; Larry’s children, Austin Kliewer and Allen Kliewer; Ruth’s children, Kevin Wengler, John Wengler, David Wengler and Tammy Reyna; two grandchildren; 15 step-grandchildren and 12 step great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Don (Diane) Kliewer; nephew and niece, Tyler Kliewer and Sara Kliewer and many other relatives and friends.
