LaVern Wimer, age 93, of York, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 in York.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at the Metz Chapel, York. Military Honors to follow services at the mortuary. Private family interment. Visitation will be held from 1 – 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 at the mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to the Shriners Hospital for Children.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.