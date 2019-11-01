Lavern Wimer, age 93, of York, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 in York.
He was born May 1, 1926 in Atwood, Kan. to Henry and Nellie (Olson) Wimer. Lavern served his country in the United States Navy in World War II from Aug. 22, 1944 to June 15, 1946 in the Pacific Theatre.
He worked for Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad and Eli Lilly and Company. He also spent over 30 years volunteering for the Shriners Hospital for Children. He made countless trips taking families who needed care to and from their appointments.
Lavern loved people and could visit with anyone about anything. He loved playing cards and watching Husker sports. He was known for being the guy who sends birthday cards.
He is survived by his sister, Virginia Cole of Atwood, Kan.; stepchildren, Donna Heins of York, Pat (Rich) Brochevelt of Central City and Brad Heins of York; step- grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Chris (Crystal) Heins of Kearney, Nikki (Stephen) Cooper with Elliana and Elijah of York, Melissa Heins of York, Justin (Allie) Heins with Avery, Breckin and Harlow of Lincoln, Dan Brochevelt with Anna and Addison of Omaha and Gary (Stacy) Brochevelt with Collin, Bennett and Harper of Polk; three nieces; two nephews and many, many friends. He did not know a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife; second wife, Wanda (Heins) Wimer; brother, Donald Wimer and two stepsons, Jim and David Heins.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at Metz Chapel, York. Military Honors to follow services at the mortuary. Private family interment. Visitation will be held from 1 – 8 p.m. Friday at the mortuary. Memorials may be directed to the Shriners Hospital for Children. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
