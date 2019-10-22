Lavon Mae Stoll, 62, of Beatrice, passed away on Oct. 20, 2019 in Beatrice.
She was born on April 17, 1957 to Milton B. and Laura (Wiemer) Stoll in Stromsburg. She was the youngest of five children. Lavon lived on the family farm for most of her life. She then moved to the Greenhouse, a supported living community, with her parents. After her mother passed away and her father was moved to a nursing home, she continued to live there on her own. She then moved into Mosaic Homes in Beatrice in 2007. Lavon was a member of St. Peters Lutheran Church in Gresham. She was a caring and kind hearted person who genuinely cared for others.
She is survived by her brothers, Ray (Mary) Stoll of Utica and Robert (Melinda) Stoll of Gresham; sisters, Linda (Dave) Sedlacek of Columbus, Nancy (Ron) Sager of Nickerson; many nieces, nephews and many friends at Mosaic. She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Laura Stoll.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Gresham with Pastor Lee Seetin officiating. Interment will take place in the Utica Cemetery in Utica. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 2 – 8 p.m. at Volzke Funeral Home, family will greet friends from 6:30 – 8 p.m. Memorials may be made in care of Mosaic or The Lutheran Hour Ministries. Volzke Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.