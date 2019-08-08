LaVonne R. Friesen, age 64 of Bradshaw, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 in Lincoln.
She was born Feb. 19, 1955 in Henderson to Bernhard J. and Helen (Ott) Kliewer. She was united in marriage to Delwayne Friesen on Aug. 25, 1979 in Henderson. LaVonne had worked as a Physical Therapist Aide at Henderson Health Care and was a member of the Bethesda Mennonite Church. She enjoyed helping others, loved working out in the yard landscaping, golfing, and attending her children’s school and sporting events and church activities.
She is survived by her husband, Delwayne of Bradshaw; daughter, Laci Friesen of Omaha; son, Spencer (Maryah) Friesen and first grandchild on the way of Sutton; brother, Ardell (Judy) Kliewer of Crawfordsville, Iowa; sister, Jane (Dean) Brehm of Henderson, several nieces and nephews, and brothers/sisters-in-law.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Lee Kliewer and niece, Tori Brehm.
Memorial services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at Bethesda Mennonite Church, Henderson. Private family committal service. There will be no viewing as LaVonne is being cremated; however, the family will receive friends from 5 – 7 p.m. Sunday evening at the mortuary in Henderson. Memorials may be directed to the family or to Henderson Wellness Center.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in Henderson is handling arrangements.