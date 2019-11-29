Leanne M. Lind, 53, of Polk, died on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at CHI-Saint Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Polk with Pastor Jim Garfield officiating. Visitation will be on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Polk. Interment will be held at the Swede Plain Cemetery near Polk.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Leanne was born on Feb. 4, 1966 in Central City to Wallace and Thelma (Rystrom) Lind. She grew up in Polk and graduated from Polk High School in 1984. She then attended Platte Community College in Columbus and then York College where she obtained a Nursing Degree. Leanne worked at Howard Holland Physical Therapy in Aurora. She had pancreas transplants in 1993 and 1999. Leanne wasn’t able to work after that due to her health. In 2011, Leanne had a kidney transplant.
Leanne attended Swede Plain and then the Methodist Church in Polk. She participated in the Transplant Olympics every 4 years. She loved to clip coupons and watch the cooking channel even though, due to her health, she was unable to cook. Her cats were very important to her. She was also an avid Husker fan!
She is survived by one brother, Loren and Deb Lind of Polk; one aunt, Marilyn Donelson of Newman Grove and several cousins.
Leanne was preceded in death by her parents, Wally and Thelma Lind; grandparents, Harvey and Alvena Lind and Lester and Hazel Rystrom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.