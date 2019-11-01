Lenda Amy Bailey, age 74, of McCool Junction, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 in Omaha.
She was born May 5, 1945 to Woodrow and Elizabeth Ophelia (Stafford) Tackett in Vancouver, Wash. On April 24, 1972, she was united in marriage to Roger Bailey in Nacogdoches, Texas and they were married for 36 years.
Lenda was a Vice-President and Bookkeeper for Bailey Enterprises. She was a member of Grace Chapter 87 of the Order of the Eastern Star and served on the Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star State of Nebraska. Grand Guardian Counsel Member of Job’s Daughters. Lenda was a member of the First United Methodist Church, York.
She is survived by Roger of McCool Junction; daughter, Kristen (Troy) Oder of Odessa, Mo. and daughter, April Bailey of Omaha; grandchildren: Evan Price of Omaha, Brooke Price of Omaha, Seth (Angela) Naber of Lincoln and Elly (Cody) Bowman of Odessa, Mo.; great- grandchildren: Khloe and Kinslee Swanson of Lincoln and Braxton Bowman of Odessa, Mo. and sisters, Ruby Dee Geisendorff of Kerrville, Texas and Betty Wilson of Chireno, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Carolyn Carter; nephew, Ricky Layfield and brothers-in-law, A.G. Geisendorff and Warner Wilson.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, York with the Reverend Tony Dawson officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, York. Memorials may be directed to the church. Visitation will be held 1 – 8 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 3, with the family greeting friends between 2 – 4 p.m. that same afternoon at the mortuary in York.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
