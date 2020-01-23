Leon Herman Neemeyer, age 77 of York, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at York.
He was born March 29, 1942 to Otto Herman and Caroline (Bokelman) Neemeyer at Belgrade. Leon was united in marriage to Norma Svitak on Sept. 6, 1964 at Central City. Leon served his country as a member of the United States Army. He was a life-long farmer and a member of Faith Lutheran Church in York and previously at Peace Lutheran Church in Belgrade. Leon enjoyed and attended Husker Football, being a season ticket holder since 1973. Leon took pride in his lawn and liked to deer and pheasant hunt. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandson.
He is survived by his wife, Norma of York; son, Ken (Shelley) Neemeyer of Hastings; daughter, Sheri (Mike) Hahn of Utica; grandchildren: Rebecca Neemeyer, Tyler Neemeyer, Caroline Hahn and Nolan Hahn; great-grandson, Johnathan Neemeyer; several cousins, nieces, nephews and brothers/sisters-in-law. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Marsella.
Memorial services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church, York. Inurnment with military honors will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday at Peace Cemetery in Belgrade. The family will greet friends from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday at Metz Mortuary. Cremation. No viewing. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
