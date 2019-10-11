Leslie Orville Olson, age 91, of York, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at Kearney.
He was born Aug. 13, 1928 at Bethune, Colo. the fourth of six children to Oscar Albin Olson of Saronville and Ida Mae Rowbotham of Eagle.
Les was born in Bethune, Colo. and grew up on the family farm. The family later lived in Burlington where Les graduated high school, class of 1946. He then served his country in the Marine Corps, and fought in the Korean Conflict.
Les attended the University of Nebraska, Lincoln and graduated from Western State College in Gunnison, Colo. His first job with Western Electric Defense Projects Division took him to M.I.T. in Cambridge, Mass. for graduate training and he met the love of his life, Anne Marie Granieri of Framingham, Mass. They married and moving around the country, raised three children.
He is survived by his wife, Anne of Kearney; children, Leslie Anne (Jim) Lewis of Omaha, Michael (Carla) Olson of Abilene, Texas and Lynda (Scott) Daake of Kearney. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; four brothers and one sister.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, York with the Reverend Monsignor James Reinert officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, York. Visitation will be held 1 – 8 p.m. Sunday, with his family greeting friends one hour prior to the rosary service. A rosary will be said at 6 p.m. on Sunday at Metz Mortuary. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, or to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.