Lila Mae Teegerstrom, age 87, passed away Feb. 28, 2020, at York.
She was born Nov. 16, 1932, in Gresham to Guy and Lydia Rosenberry. Lila married Richard in 1949, and they had six children.
Lila was preceded in death by her parents; brother, (Jimmie Dale); husband and granddaughter, Natalie Schlegelmilch. Lila is survived by her six children: Yvonne Kuijvenhoven, Quintin “Pete” (Sandra), Julie (Duane) Drieling, Leslie (Tom) Kess, Tracie Rief, and Eric (Lynette); sister, Ruth Jean; sister-in-law, Astrid Olson; 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m., Friday, March 6, 2020, at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stromsburg with Pastor Brenda Pfeifly officiating. Interment will follow at the Hoffer Cemetery. Visitation will be held 1 – 8 p.m., Thursday with the family greeting friends from 5:30 - 7 p.m., that same evening at the mortuary in York. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
