Linda K. Burgeson, age 80 of Wichita, Kan., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Wichita after an illness of several months.
Linda was born on Aug.1, 1939 in Omaha to the late Wayne and Doris (Madison) Kinney. Linda had a long and successful career serving the financial sector of the medical industry including her position at York Medical Clinic in York.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jeremy Burgeson and infant daughter, Janet Burgeson.
Linda is survived by her husband, Richard Burgeson; son, Joel and Elena Burgeson of Wichita, Kan.; daughter, Joanna and Terence Allen of Atlanta, Ga.; grandson, Nicholas Burgeson of Wichita; granddaughter, Courtney Allen of Atlanta; three brothers Wayne and Carmen Kinney of Council Bluffs; Ward and Kathleen Kinney of Council Bluffs; Warren and Nancy Kinney of Underwood, Iowa; sister Lorane Kinney of Scottsdale, Ariz.; many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Maher Funeral Home in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Burials of her cremated remains at Fairview Cemetery in
Council Bluffs following the service. In lieu of flowers the family suggests Memorials to Timberlake Ranch Camps, 2709 North S Road, Marquette, NE. 68854-4137 or your favorite charity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.