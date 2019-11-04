Linda Diane (Stuhr) Shepherd was born May 13, 1964 in Seward and peacefully passed away in Lincoln on Oct. 17, 2019 at the age of 55 years, five months and four days.
Linda was raised in Rising City, the daughter of Loren and Mary Jean (Ellison) Stuhr with her siblings: Greg, Dave and Joan.
Linda was a 1982 graduate of Rising City High School where she was involved in school activities and made many lifelong, supportive friendships.
Linda and Clay Steven Shepherd were united in marriage on Oct. 8, 1988 in Lincoln, and their marriage was blessed with three children, Preston, Carson and Lauren. The Shepherd family moved from Lincoln to Seward in 1998.
Linda was an active member of the Seward United Methodist Church where she sang in Chancel Choir, played in the Bell Choir and was a member of the Praise Team. Linda was an 18-year associate of Laminated Woods in Seward.
Linda was preceded in death by her two brothers, Greg Stuhr and Dave Stuhr.
Survivors include her husband, Clay, of Seward; children: Preston Shepherd, Omaha, Carson Shepherd, Omaha, Lauren Shepherd, New York City; grandson, Kaden Shepherd, Omaha; parents, Loren and Mary Jean Stuhr, Rising City; sister, Joan Suddarth, York; nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Joel (Mary) Shepherd, Golden, Colo.; sisters-in-law, Kathy Glazebrook and Sally Shepherd, both of Omaha; and a host of friends
Services were held at Seward United Methodist Church on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. The burial was at Wyuka Cemetery in Lincoln. The memorials were to Blue River Pet Rescue and to the Shepherd Family for future designation. Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.