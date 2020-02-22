Linda Marie Zavodny Wyzard, age 71, of York, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.
Linda was born Sept. 21, 1948 in Seward. She lived on a farm in the hills surrounding Garland, moving to York in 1952. She attended St. Joseph Elementary School and graduated from York High School in 1966. Linda married and moved to Lincoln where she worked for Globe Industries. They moved to Ft. Bliss, Texas and Sierra Vista, Ariz., while her husband served in the US Army.
Linda returned to Omaha in 1969 and worked for Guarantee Mutual Life Insurance. During this she graduated from Nancy Bounds Modeling and Fashion Co-ordination School, she modeled for various local retailers. She worked for Pizza Hut Inc. in their district office covering 14 stores as an administrative assistant. She also was a legal secretary for Gunderson, Abrahamson, & Borchers and for Jones Trucking while in Omaha.
Linda moved to Grand Island to work for the VA and later for the Hall County Airport Authority, she spent 11 years working with the Board, airport tenants, State of NE Department of Aeronautics and the Federal Aviation Administration. During her tenure, she took the airport bookkeeping system from “old School” to computerization.
In 1980, she met and married Louis Wyzard. Linda and Lou shared ownership in the business, Floor Artisans, selling and installing all floor types, until his death. Following Lou’s death, she returned to York to be close to her family. She carried on her parents’ tradition of working for York Public Schools. Starting at YHS and then at YES, she retired in 2012 from YPS.
Linda loved to read, watch sports, especially football, basketball, and volleyball. She was an avid cat lover, her cat family included Blackthorne and Miss Kitty, and later Gabriel and Little Miss; she said “they kept me on track.”
Left to cherish her memory are: mother, Delores Zavodny; brother, Allan Zavodny and wife Sue and sister-in-law, Sheila Zavodny, nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Wyzard; father, George Zavodny and brother, George Zavodny.
Linda was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in York. There will be no viewing or funeral. A Rosary is scheduled for 1 p.m., Sunday March 1, 2020 at Metz Mortuary Chapel. A private family inurnment will take place in the future. Memorials in Linda’s name are directed to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
