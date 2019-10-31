Lon S. Christiansen, 57, of Stromsburg died at his home on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.
A Private Family Memorial Service will be held at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City. Burial will be at a later date.
Condolences can be sent to the family at soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Lon was born on Feb. 21, 1962 to Larry and Julie Ann (McLean) Christiansen in Lincoln. He graduated from Bradshaw High School in 1980. Lon worked for a time in York for John Kohl Auto Center and Geis Tire. He then drove truck for several years for GI Express, Labenz in Humphrey and L&L in Pilger. Lon then started building trailer houses in Grand Island and then began working construction in Sargent for himself. Lon later moved to Arizona where he worked on a hay farm, then to North Platte where he worked as a motorcycle mechanic. In 2015 Lon moved to Stromsburg where he remained till his death.
Lon was a motorcycle and hot rod enthusiast and he enjoyed the old Tonka Trucks. His greatest love was spending time with his three grandchildren.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Jacob (Laura) Christiansen and Justin Christiansen all of Wisner; his father, Larry Christiansen of Queen Creek, Ariz.; his siblings, Jennifer (Robert) Armstrong of San Diego, Calif., Lee (Theresa) Christiansen of York, Jill Christiansen of Queen Creek, Ariz. and his grandchildren, Ruby, Ali and Daxton Christiansen.
Lon was preceded in death by his mother.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.