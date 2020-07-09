Loretta Irene Sievert, 87, of Fairmont, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 in Fairmont.
She was born on June 26, 1933 to John and Opal (Roach) Gillham in Grand Island.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11 at the Fairmont Community Church in Fairmont with Pastor Seungll You officiating. Private graveside services will be held at the Graceland Cemetery in Shelby. Memorials may be made in care of the family to be designated at a later date. There will be no visitation. Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.
