Lorraine “Lori” Esther Francis, age 71, of Henderson, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Henderson.
She was born Oct. 26, 1948 in York, to Lawrence and Esther (Watt) Monnier and grew up on the farm west of town. Lori worked as a jailer for the York County Sheriff’s office of over 20 years.
She is survived by her son, Charley (Kathy) Francis of York; daughter, Loretta Hiebner of Imperial; grandchildren, Treyton of Lincoln and Alex of Imperial. She is also survived by her sister, Linda (Mike) Chambers of Fairmont.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Lynn Monnier and two infant sisters.
Memorial services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Metz Chapel in York. Inurnment will follow in the Council Cemetery south of Bradshaw. There will be no viewing or visitation as Lori has been cremated. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be sent to her family at www.metzmortuary.com
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
