Lowell B. Schneider died Nov. 26, 2019 at his home in Warminster, Pa. at the age of 82.
Lowell was born April 10, 1937 in Sherwood, Ore. to Alvin B. and Margaret Berniece (Lutz) Schneider. His family soon returned to Nebraska where his father farmed. Lowell attended school at McCool Junction. After graduation he farmed with his father for a short time before taking up work as a welder. It was his work as a master welder that later took him to Pennsylvania where he remained. He loved gardening, especially growing tomatoes, which he never failed to share with all his neighbors. He liked to be the first one to have that BLT with a ripe tomato from his garden. He also enjoyed having a nice cold one with the boys at the local watering hole and swapping stories. He lived his life on his own terms and died the same way. He will be missed by his family and his partner of 40 years, Janet Taylor.
Lowell was preceded in death by both his parents; his brother, Burnell Schneider; sister, LaVonne Gregory and son, Lowell “Blaine” Schneider. Left to cherish his memory are his two daughters, Nancy (Tim) Brisk of Henderson, Deborah (Steve Whitlock) Schneider of Kailua Kona, Hawaii and granddaughter, Michele Blum (Charles Wertz) of Walton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.