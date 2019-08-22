Lowell L. Peterson, age 83, of York, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 in York.
He was born May 30, 1936 in Laurel to Arvid and Alice (Swanson) Peterson. On May 31, 1956, Lowell was married to Harriet Polen. On Aug. 8, 2008 he was married to Charlene (Hobbs) Johnson. Lowell worked as a farmer, and also was a manager at Welding Supply. He enjoyed reading, collecting various items, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Charlene of York; sons, LaRon (Julie) Peterson and Mark Peterson both of Reno, Nev. and daughter, Darcy (David) Stilwell of Silver Springs, Nev. He is survived by his step-children, Elaine (Paul) Peacock of Elk Point, S.D., Ralph Johnson of York, Jean (James) Lawrence of Milo, Iowa, Rick (Lisa) Johnson of York, Tim (Kathy) Johnson of York, and Kerry (Lisa) Johnson of McCool Jct.
He is also survived by 25 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Maurice (Peggy) Peterson and Myron (Darlene) Peterson both of Washington State and a sister, Audrey (Cleon) Schwartz of McCool Jct.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Harriet; sons, Kirk and Kevin; brothers, Lloyd and Arvin, and sister, Nadine.
Memorial services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at Metz Chapel in York. There will be no viewing or visitation as it was Lowell’s wish to be cremated. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Condolences may be emailed to his family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.