Lynn “Frenchie” Monnier, 68, of York, NE died Friday, January 24, 2020 at York.
He was born February 10, 1951 at York to Lawrence and Esther (Watt) Monnier. Frenchie was employed by Fairway working with fence products. He was a member of the York Elks Lodge, Pheasants Forever, and was an avid outdoorsman as he loved fishing and hunting pheasants.
He is survived by his fiancé, Cami Golden of York; step-daughter, Heather (Adam) Chase of Bradshaw; two sisters, Linda (Mike) Chambers of Fairmont and Lorraine Francis of Henderson; step-grandchildren, Dammon Chase and Darrian Chase both of York; and mother-in-law, Laura Dickey; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judy; and son, Chad Monnier.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Metz Chapel in York with the Reverend Michelle Reed officiating. Burial will be in Council Cemetery west of York. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m., Wednesday with his family greeting friends that same evening at the mortuary from 6-8 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent to his family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
