Lynn W. Naber, 69, of Kearney, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, at St. John’s Good Samaritan Home in Kearney.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Kearney First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Alan Davis officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney and one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials are suggested to the Shriners Hospital or to the Kearney First United Methodist Church. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.
