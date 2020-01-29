Marcia F. Rhoden, age 78, of St. Peters, MO, died Friday, January 24, 2020 in St. Louis, MO.
She was born June 7, 1941 in Seward, NE to Homer John and Vera (Grubaugh) Blair. Marcia was a member of the Gresham Presbyterian Church.
Marcia had an in-home daycare for over 50 years. She loved a penny slot machine every now and then and also had a love for football, especially the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Marcia is survived by her children Kathy (Tim) Burkhard, of Mayhill, NM, Todd George, of Leawood, KS, Steve (Eileen) George, of O’Fallon, MO, and step-son Michael Rhoden of Lincoln, NE. Grandchildren include Shawnna (Ritchy) Richards of Hobbs, NM, Suzanne (Josh) Franco of Lubbock, TX, Shelby (Cole) Manry of Hobbs, NM, Kyle George of Minneapolis, MN, Olivia, George of Lincoln, NE, Connor George of St. Peters, MO, Liam George of Lincoln, NE and 7 great grandchildren.
Memorial services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Metz Chapel, York, with the Rev. John Nellessen officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Gresham. There will be no viewing or visitation as it was Marcia’s wish to be cremated. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Marcia’s memory to support Siteman Cancer Center or Evelyn’s House through The Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital. Donations can be made to the Foundation at www.foundationbarnesjewish.org or sent to 1001 Highlands Plaza Drive West, Suite 140 St. Louis, MO 63110.
Condolences may be left for the family at metz@metzmortuary.com .
Metz Mortuary, York, NE is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.