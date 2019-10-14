Margaret Anne Steffen nee Williams was born Nov. 1, 1938 in Stromsburg, Nebraska, and left this life peacefully on Oct. 9, 2019 in Sun City West, Arizona.
Margaret married Frank D. Steffen on July 7, 1957. As a couple they moved from Nebraska to Illinois, Texas, and back to Illinois. They enjoyed making new friends and memories along the way. While stationed in Big Spring, Texas, Margaret gave birth to their only child, Rhonda Sue.
Margaret’s career was long and varied. She began her working years as a Soda Jerk at Hartman’s Drug Store in Stromsburg. After graduating from Stromsburg High School in 1956, Margaret worked as a telephone operator. Margaret went on to work for 30-plus years as an auditor with Holiday Inn and as an executive assistant with A&H Engineering.
Margaret enjoyed sharing stories from her many positions. Some of her favorite stories to share were of creating peanut parfaits, working the switchboard, and the many interesting people she met while with Holiday Inn.
Margaret was an avid bowler who loved traveling, reading and football. Any game, anytime.
Margaret is survived by her loving husband; her daughter; son-in-law, Parker Tucker; and her beloved grandchildren, Caitlin, Callie and Trent.
Margaret was preceded in death by her father, mother, three brothers and one sister.
Margaret is loved and will be missed by all who knew her.
