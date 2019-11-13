Margaret Lucille Goossen, age 96 of Henderson, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at Henderson.
She was born Feb. 12, 1923 to John and Gertrude Newlon Griffis in Joplin, Mo. She spent the first 23 years of her life in Joplin, where she graduated from Joplin High School. She then worked in a Defense Plant and at a Telephone Office as an operator.
In her teens, she asked the Lord into her heart and became a member of the Tabernacle Baptist Church. In 1947 she was married to Daniel C. Goossen and moved to Nebraska to the farm that they lived on for 35 years. They had three children, Patsy Kay, Linda Cheryl and Steven Wayne and in 1983 retired and moved to a home in Henderson. They were married for 70 years and served the Lord faithfully in the Mennonite Brethren Church and also supported several missionaries in Japan.
Lucille’s priorities in life were serving and loving Jesus, loving her family and friends and traveling. She also enjoyed writing articles for the Cappers Weekly Newspaper, teaching Bible School and Sunday School and reading. Although Lucille could not see or hear well later in life, she never lost her sense of humor and her desire to visit with her neighbors, friends and caregivers.
We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to her caregivers for their love and devotion to our Mother.
Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel C. Goossen; her ten siblings and her parents.
Left to cherish her memory are her three children, Patsy Kay Goossen of Henderson, Linda Troxel of Austin, Texas and Steven and Jan Goossen of Henderson. She is also survived by five grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at the Mennonite Brethren Cemetery northwest of Henderson at 9:45 a.m., Wednesday, Nov.13, 2019. A Memorial service will follow at the Mennonite Brethren Church at 10:30 a.m. Lucille’s family would like to greet friends and neighbors from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., Tuesday evening at the mortuary in Henderson. Memorials may be directed to Henderson Mennonite Brethren Church and/or Henderson Health Care Services. Online condolences may be directed to her family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in Henderson is handling arrangements.
