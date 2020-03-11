Marian Rowoldt, 91, of Columbus, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Columbus Community Hospital.
The funeral service will be held on Monday, March 16 at 11 a.m., at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus, with Rev’s. Cory Burma, Brad Birtell, and John Nelson partaking in the service. Interment will be in the Memorial Cemetery in Fremont. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2 - 4 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Monday from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Mission Central, Peace Lutheran Church, or those of the donor’s choice.
Marian Elaine Rowoldt was born on Sept. 6, 1928, to Otto and Edith (Pike) Meyer, in rural Lincoln. She was raised on the family farm and attended a one room school just down the road from her home through the eighth grade. After graduating from Waverly High School, Marian went to Midland College in Fremont, to get a teaching degree. That is where she met her husband, Paul Rowoldt. They were married at United Lutheran Church in Havelock on June 22, 1952. During their 65 years of marriage they served many churches in Kansas and Nebraska.
Marian enjoyed teaching, tending her flower gardens, feeding her birds and squirrels and visiting over a good cup of coffee. She was a very loving, caring, generous, and encouraging Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma, friend, and mentor. She was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church and was instrumental in forming L.I.F.T. (Ladies In Fellowship Together), a support group for widows. Marian also began a similar group for widows in the Lakeview community.
Marian is survived by her son, Tim Rowoldt of Menahga, Minn.; daughter, Ruth (Nathan) Larson of Fergus Falls, Minn.; grandsons, Nikoli (Candy) Kane of Medora, N.D. and Adam (Jeanine Morgado) Larson of Reno, Nev.; great-grandchildren, Malia and Elliot Larson; nephews, David and Bill Meyer; niece, Marylou Hurley; those who knew her as “Mother Marian” and her amazing neighbors and friends.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Edith Meyer; husband, Rev. Dr. Paul Rowoldt and brother, Donald Meyer.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.
