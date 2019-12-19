Marilyn Ann Klepper, 78, of Waco, passed away on Dec. 17, 2019 in Lincoln.
She was born on Aug.16, 1941 to Carl and Mildred Abele in Seward. She attended Seward Elementary School and then Seward High School, graduating in 1959. On Sept. 10, 1961, Marilyn was united in marriage to Kenneth Klepper in Seward. She worked as a secretary at St. John Lutheran Church in Waco for 25 years. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and volunteered for the Orphan Grain Train. In her free time Marilyn enjoyed gardening, playing cards and playing the piano. She also liked to go camping with her fifth wheel.
She is survived by her son, Michael Klepper of Lincoln; daughter, Jodi Klepper of Waco; granddaughter, Shelby (Justin) Brose of Waco; brothers, Carl (Bobbie) Abele of Excelsior Springs, Mo., Norm (Carol) Abele of Lincoln; sisters, Joan (Robert) Schwab of Austin, Minn., Marge (John) Kremer of Las Vegas, Nev., Evelyn Abele of Lincoln and Linda Abele of Richfield, Minn.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Mildred Abele; husband, Kenneth Klepper; brothers, Don Abele, Darrel Abele and Paul Abele.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Waco with Pastor Matt Mau officiating. Interment will take place at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery in Waco. Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 20 from 2 – 8 p.m. at Volzke Funeral Home in Seward, family will greet friends from 6:30 – 8 p.m. Memorials may be made in care of the Klepper Family.
