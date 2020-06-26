Marilyn Kay Loontjer was born on May 5, 1944 to Raymond and Evelyn (Schlueter) Gonnerman in York.
She attended Gresham High School, graduating in 1962. Following high school, Marilyn attended Peru State College graduating in 1966 with a Bachelor of Science Degree.
On Aug. 6, 1966, Marilyn was united in marriage to Edwin Loontjer. Marilyn taught school for one year in Lansing, Ill. and for five years in Columbus. She was then an accountant for her and husband’s electrical business for 17 years. After attending the University of Nebraska at Lincoln for one year she worked in several positions for the State of Nebraska for the next 22 years until she retired at age 72.
Marilyn valued being a mother as her most rewarding career. In her free time Marilyn enjoyed participating in sports, taking care of her pets and being a Nebraska Cornhusker football and volleyball fan.
Marilyn passed away on June 22, 2020 in Lincoln at the age of 76.
She is survived by her daughters, Carma Loontjer (Don Rosen) of Pueblo, Colo. and Janel Holsten of Lincoln; granddaughters, Presley and Sydney Holsten of Lincoln; son-in-law, Ryan Holsten of Lincoln; brother, Eugene (Donna) Gonnerman of York and sister-in-law, Elaine Gonnerman of Wahoo.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Evelyn Gonnerman; stillborn son, Edwin Ray Loontjer and brother, Roger Gonnerman.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Gresham with Pastor Neil Wheeler officiating. Inurnment will take place at the Blue Ridge Cemetery in Gresham. There will be no visitation. Memorials may be made in care of St. Peter Lutheran Church of Gresham. Volzke Funeral Home of Seward is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.