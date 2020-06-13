Martha Ada Gragg, age 81 of York, died Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Stromsburg.
She was born Aug. 25, 1938 at York to Albert J. and Angeline (Collingham) Price. Martha worked in the food service industry most of her life primarily at Delicious Foods in Grand Island and at Hardy’s in York. She loved her parakeets and taking care of her family. On June 15, 1973 she was married to Eugene Gragg at Hillsboro, Mo.
She is survived by her daughter, Robin (Bill) Cannon of Kersey, Colo.; one step-son, Carl (Christine) Gragg of East Hemet, Calif. and three step-daughters, Dorcella Kramer of Aurora, Barbara Kruger of Wilbur and Lisa Gragg of Lincoln. Numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother, Jim Price of York and two sisters, Vivian Gragg of York and Vicki Price of Port Orange, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and one sister and a niece.
Private family inurnment will take place in the Plainfield Cemetery west of Bradshaw. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to her family for later designation. Online condolences may be sent to her family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.