Marvin Alba Burrier, age 63 of Belleville, Kan., died May 21, 2020 in Belleville, Kan. He was born March 2, 1957 to Alba and Helen (Ladman) Burrier. Marvin was a Vereran, he served in the Army National Guard.
Marvin grew up in York and attended school in York.
Marvin owned and operated his own business (Marv's Auto) in Lincoln for several years.
Marvin is survived by his sister, Doris Bowman of York; nephews, Larry Bowman Jr. of Lincoln and Scott (Vicki) Bowman of Benedict; six great-nephews and one great-niece. Special Friend Lily Scott of Belleville, Kan.
Preceding him in death were his parents and brother, Eugene Couch.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 in the Utica Cemetery.
