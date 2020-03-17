Mary Lou Schultz – Hallmark, age 58, of York, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Lincoln.
She was born Oct. 21, 1961 at Lincoln to Chester and Elaine (Wissink) Schultz. Mary volunteered at Blue Valley Community Action for seven years and loved the outdoors. She enjoyed camping, being involved with her family and playing with her grandchildren. On March 5, 2020 she married Johnny Hallmark at Seward.
She is survived by her husband Johnny of York; her children include: Erica (Will) Hallmark of Fremont, Thomas and Nicky Hallmark of York and Johnny Jr. of Seward, Glenda and Noah Bouchard of Henderson, George and Jill Hallmark of Columbus, Jimmy Hallmark of Omaha, Karen and Tim Wheeler of Bennington and Krista Braun of Wahoo and eight grandchildren. Also surviving is her brother Rocky and Renee Schultz of Auburn and Mike Schultz of Friend. Many cousins and numerous good friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Nancy and her brother Tim.
Private family services will be held in York with inurnment in Ruby Cemetery at Seward at a later date. Mary has been cremated so there will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to her family for later designation.
Online condolences may be sent to her family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
