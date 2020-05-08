Marylu Swails, 67, was born Marylu Bell Bliss in Denver, Colo. on Dec. 31, 1952 to Charles and Marylu Bliss.
Marylu Died on May 3, 2020 in Jacksonville, Fla.
Early in life the family moved from Colorado to Norfolk where Marylu grew up enjoying swimming and riding horses. She graduated from Norfolk Senior High School and began her adult life in Omaha with her first husband, Bil Pearson. She studied to become a Registered Nurse, earning a degree from Nebraska Methodist School of Nursing. She had three daughters. After the divorce, she settled down in York to continue raising her children. She worked at Fillmore County Hospital, The Nebraska Correctional Center for Women and Rivendell Psychiatric Center. She was active in Al-Anon, where she met her second husband, Don Robson. A few years after his death, she met her husband Leroy Swails. She and Leroy shared a home in Shickley before moving to Jacksonville, Fla. to help care for her parents. Marylu loved her family very much. Still active in Al-Anon, enjoying swimming and reading, she also loved spending time with her grandchildren and participating in church activities, service duties, and became a Guardian ad Litem.
Forever a helper of humanity and in service of the Lord, she went to be with her Heavenly Father, leaving behind her husband, Leroy Swails; daughters, Jennylu (John) Perton, Andrea Highfill, Lauren (Joe) Williams; step-children, Tracy Cousins and family, Shelly Dinkleman and family, Brad Swails and family; grandchildren, John Perton III, Cody Highfill, Leona Perton; four siblings, Joe Bliss, Lesly Lynch, John (Johanna) Bliss, Jim (Marie) Bliss and many nieces and nephews. Marylu will be missed by many friends and family.
Services to be held at a later date in Geneva.
