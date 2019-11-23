Max Galaway, of Wentzville, Mo., passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at the age of 73.
Beloved husband of Cathy Galaway; cherished son of the late Robert H. and Armintie U. Galaway. Devoted father of Christina Galaway and Tracy Rapplean; loving grandfather of Kyle Rapplean, Leah Rapplean, Hank Dibble, Cari Dibble, and the late Nicholas Turnquist; dear brother of Burt (Nan) Galaway, Bill (Joseph Musser) Galaway, Dennis (Debbie) Galaway, and the late Rex (Shirley) Galaway.
Max proudly served his country for 24 years in the United states Air Force. He was a member of First Methodist Church of Wentzville, Lifetime VFW, and American Legion member. Max enjoyed genealogy, coin collecting, bird watching. He also enjoyed traveling. Max was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Memorials may be made in Max’s name to Special Olympics. Visit baue.com.
