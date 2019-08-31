Weather Alert

...A FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT SATURDAY FOR SOUTHERN YORK AND NORTH CENTRAL FILLMORE COUNTIES... AT 901 PM CDT, TRAINED SPOTTERS CONTINUED TO REPORT MINOR FLOODING ALONG THE WEST FORK BIG BLUE RIVER THROUGH SOUTHERN YORK AND NORTHWESTERN FILLMORE COUNTIES. WATER LEVELS HAVE BEEN UNUSUALLY SLOW TO DROP ALONG THE RIVER OVER THE PAST FEW DAYS, PROMPTING THE DECISION TO EXTEND THIS WARNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...LOCATIONS ALONG THE WEST FORK BIG BLUE RIVER NEAR MCCOOL JUNCTION AND LUSHTON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&