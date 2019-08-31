Maxine L. Wright, age 91, of rural Benedict, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, Aug.30, 2019.
Maxine was born to Albert James and Emma Odelia (Dietrich) McLain on June 12, 1928. She graduated from York High School in 1945 and later graduated from the National Business Institute in Lincoln. She was employed at York County Welfare Office and the York County Clerk’s Office after graduating from business school. On June 20, 1948, Maxine was married to Winton W. Wright, at Shiloh United Brethren Church of rural York. To this union five sons were born: Steven, Mark, Dana, Doug, and Merle.
Maxine enjoyed her flowers, gardening, baking, and attending all of her sons’ and grandchildren’s sporting events and activities. Her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and her family and friends were very important to her. Maxine was an active member of the East Avenue United Methodist Church, and the First United Methodist Church in York. She was also a member of the Shiloh Ladies Aid and UMW Faith Circle of York.
She is survived by her husband, Winton of Benedict; sons, Steven Wright, Mark Wright and Dana Wright of Benedict, Doug (Deb) Wright of Bradshaw and Merle (Amy) Wright of York. Her grandchildren include: Brandon (Jamie) Wright of Central City, Kyle (Sadie) Wright of Benedict, Lauren Wright of Columbus and fiance Kenny Korth, Kelly (Greg) Kobza of Bellwood, Becky Wright, Darren Wright of Bradshaw, Jenny Wright of Elkhorn, Jeffrey Wright and Kenny Wright of Bradshaw, Mason Wright, Tyler Wright and Megan Wright of York. Great-grandchildren, Amelia Wright, Callie Wright of Central City, Juliet Wright of Benedict. Sister-in-law, Rosalie McLain of Lincoln, LaMoyne (Dick) Wismer of Montrose, Colo. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers and sisters-in-law, Merle, Lloyd (Vera), Kenny (Marcella), and Roy McLain, Ella (Arthur) Allen, Doris (Cleo) Campbell; nephew, Tim Allen; daughter-in-law, Joyce Wright and a niece, Lori McLain.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in York, with the Reverend Tony Dawson officiating. Interment will follow in York’s Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held 1 – 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, with the family greeting friends that same evening from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at the mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church Building Fund, or to the American Cancer Society.
