Melvin P Smith, age 85 of York, died on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 in Lincoln.
Mel was born in rural Lindsay on July 4, 1934 to Ruth (McCready) and John Smith. He graduated from Oakdale High School in Oakdale May 1953. He farmed on his family farm from 1952 to 1956 before entering into the Army and was stationed in Korea.
Mel was united in marriage to Arlene Gubbels on Sept. 22, 1960 at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond. Mel and Arlene lived in Norfolk before moving to York in 1968. Mel was assistant manager for Gambles in Norfolk, then General Manager in York for 15 years. He then worked at Coast to Coast and True Value hardware stores until his retirement in 2010. For 52 years, he was in the hardware business patiently and attentively taking care of customer needs.
Mel was a devoted husband and father and a member of the Knights of Columbus and Leader of Bits and Spurs 4-H Club. One of his favorite experiences was traveling to Italy with his wife visiting the Vatican in Rome and meeting Pope John Paul. They also traveled to Lourdes, France.
His great passion was living on his acreage with his family, guiding and assisting his children in caring and training horses to show in 4 – H. He also “assisted” his wife in vegetable and flower gardening and various other arts and crafts projects.
Mel is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Norbert, Harold, Maurice, Willis, Robert, Kenneth and sister, Jonella; sisters-in-law, Stella, Doloris, Arlena, Marlene and brother-in-law Bill.
He is survived by his wife, Arlene of York; brothers, Virgil Smith of Casper, Wyo. and Raymond Smith of Kansas and sister, Donna Ross of Lakewood, Colo.; his sons, Maynard (Kathy) Smith of Eagle, Colo. and Greg (Kathy) Smith of Peachtree City, Ga.; daughters, Michele Peon Casanova of Lincoln and Karen (Mike) Snell of Kingston Springs, Tenn. and grandchildren, Adrian Peon Casanova, Nathan Snell, Bryce, Nicole and Kari Smith.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, York. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, York.
A Rosary will be said at 6 p.m. Monday at Metz Chapel with family greeting friends following the rosary. Visitation we be held on Monday from 1 – 8 p.m. Memorials may be directed to St Joseph Catholic Church in York.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
