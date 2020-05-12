Michael L. Atmore, age 80 of Fairmont, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 in York.
He was born March 7, 1940 in Los Angeles, Calif. to Richard and Alyce (Fegenbush) Atmore. On Nov. 25, 1961 he was married to Donna Rae Roberts in Las Vegas, Nev. Michael was retired from Union Oil Co. of southern California working in their marketing department for 12 years, and worked in off shore drilling. After retirement, he kept busy as a member of the Poinsettia ham radio club (K6DKU). Michael was also a part time tow truck operator and did TV video production as well.
He is survived by his wife, Donna of Fairmont; three sons, John R. Atmore of Whiting, Iowa, James R. (Cindy) Atmore of Fairmont and Joel R. (Shannon) of Grand Prairie, Texas.; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Metz Chapel in York with the Reverend President Isaac Carr officiating. Interment is scheduled for 11 a.m., Friday, May 15, 2020 in the Hite Cemetery in Whiting, Iowa with Pastor Jeff Jensen officiating. Due to the COVID 19 situation, Michael’s funeral service will be limited to relatives and very close friends. COVID 19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with limited spaced seating. Michael’s service will also be webcasted live on Metz Mortuary’s Facebook page. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 1 – 8 p.m., May 13, 2020 at the mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to Fillmore County Food Pantry.
Condolences may be left for his family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
