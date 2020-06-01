Michael Eugene Vaught, 65, of York, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at home in York.
Michael was born March 24, 1955 in York to David and Beverly Faye (Ohnesorge) Vaught.
When he was about three years old, he was diagnosed with Tuberous Sclerosis. His parents made the difficult decision to have him become a patient at the Nebraska State Home in Beatrice, where he was a resident until 2010. At that time, he was accepted into Region Five Rehabilitation Center in York. He was an absolute blessing to all that came in contact with him. Michael loved cars, music, traveling and Reese’s Peanut Butter cups.
He is survived by his mother, Beverly Vaught of Henderson; his siblings; David “Kim” and Virginia (Dougherty) Vaught, Nancy (Vaught) and husband Curt Friesen and Rick and Cheryl (Zastrow) Vaught, all of Henderson, Brad Vaught and Kimberly Fritz of Grand Island, Kevin and Kimberly (Daily) Vaught, Todd and Chris (Sadd) Vaught, all of Aurora, NE. Many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Michael is preceded in death by his father, David C. Vaught Jr.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the Metz Chapel in York with the Revered Dave Martell officiating.COVID 19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with limited spaced seating. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., later that afternoon in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Bruning. Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m., Monday at the mortuary with masks encouraged.
Memorials may be sent to Region V in York.
Michael’s funeral service will be webcasted live on Metz Mortuary’s Facebook page.
Online condolences may be directed to his family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
