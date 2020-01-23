Monsignor James M. Reinert, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Parish, York died on Jan. 21, 2020 after battling cancer for 7 months.
Son of Vincent and Lorene (Heim) Reinert, he was born in Abilene, Kan. on Feb. 15, 1957. He attended St. Joseph Catholic Grade School in Beatrice and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1975. He entered seminary formation in 1977 and was ordained in 1983, later earning a doctorate in education administration from the University of Nebraska.
Msgr. Reinert served in a variety of pastoral roles, beginning as Parochial Vicar of Cathedral Parish and a religion teacher at Pius X High School. In the course of his priesthood, Msgr. Reinert served as pastor, teacher, a local and diocesan-level school administrator, director of the Good Council Retreat House, and in the Papal Delegation to the United Nations. He served the people of God in Lincoln, Falls City, McCook, Syracuse, Rulo, Hastings, McCool Junction, and York.
Msgr. Reinert is survived by his mother, Lorene; brothers, Nick (Rae), Joe (Glenda), George (Patty), John and Gerard; brother-in-law, Jon Fox and by nine nieces and nephews. Passing before him was his father, Vincent; brother, Robert and sister, Jeanne Fox.
Msgr. Reinert was a faithful priest who loved Jesus, his family, and his parishioners. May he rest in peace.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, York. Main Celebrant, His Excellency Very Reverend Fabian W. Bruskewitz, Bishop Emeritus of Lincoln; Reverend Monsignor John Perkinton, homilist. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, York. Visitation will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Friday at the mortuary and then a rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m., Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, York with the Very Reverend James M. Divis officiating. Memorials may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic School in York.
Condolences may be left for his family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
