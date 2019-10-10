Monty W. “Sonny” Hanson, 76, of Exeter, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at Fairmont.
He was born on Nov. 3, 1942 to Monte and Agatha (Ruhl) Hanson in York.
Survivors include his wife, Dianne Hanson of Exeter; daughter, JoDeen and Phil Swartz of Exeter; son, Mark Hanson and Angela Farmer of Lincoln; grandchildren, Kelsey, Tyler and Trevor Swartz, Bailey and Ryen Ann Hanson, Dalton Carter and Aeva and Mason Farmer.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at the United Church of Christ in Exeter with Pastor Stuart Davis officiating. Graveside services will take place at the Exeter Cemetery in Exeter. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1 – 8 p.m. with family present from 3 – 5 p.m. at Farmer Funeral Home in Exeter. Memorials may be directed to the United Church of Christ or Fairview Manor. Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.
