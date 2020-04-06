Myron P. “Mike” Norquest, 82, of Polk, died on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the Kidney Dialysis Center in Grand Island.
Private family services will be held at the Arborville Cemetery near Polk.
Memorials have been suggested to the family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Mike was born on April 20, 1937 to Charles and Mildred (Wurtz) Norquest in McCool Junction. When Mike turned seven years old, his family moved to Polk, where he attended grade school and graduated from Polk High School in 1954.
On November 18, 1956 Mike and Anita (Samuels) Norquest were united in marriage in Polk. Mike worked on the family farm. He then began working for Mycogen Seed in York, and eventually worked at Monsanto in Utica.
Mike was a volunteer fireman and EMT for the Polk Fire Department, as well as being a charter member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Polk. He enjoyed collecting toy tractors and well as antique tractors.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Anita Norquest of Polk; his sons, Brian (LuAnn) Norquest of Polk, Steve (Tami) Norquest of York, and Jason (Lora) Norquest of Garden City, Kan.; his sisters, Sally (Alvin) Kisler of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., and Nancy Murry of Grand Junction, Colo., seven grandchildren, and five great-grandsons.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Doug Norquest; and in-laws, Mervin (Helen) Samuels.
