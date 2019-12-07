Nancy A. Quinn, age 77 of Omaha, formerly of York, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Omaha.
She was born on April 10, 1942 in Burlington Junction, Mo. to Walter and Bernadean (Dew) Shipley. On June 28, 1969, she was united in marriage to Raymond G. Quinn at Burlington Junction.
Nancy was a teacher and librarian, retiring from High Plains Schools in 2002. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, York. She enjoyed playing bridge, was a member of the Alpha Delta Kappa teaching sorority, The Home Ec Club in York and was a proud Husker fan. She enjoyed baking cookies, collecting coins and stamps, and was an excellent caregiver.
She is survived by her son, Michael (Kimberly) Quinn and granddaughters, Caroline, Chloe and Cilla, all of Elkhorn and four sisters, Eloise (Richard) Carpenter of Burlington Jct, Mo., Jean (Charles) Peterson of Kansas City, Mo., Gail Russell of Albuquerque, N.M. and Doris (Larry) Stevens of Burlington Jct., Mo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Sally; husband and brother, John.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, York. Private graveside will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont. Visitation will be from 4 - 8 p.m., Sunday and then continue on all day Monday from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. with a Rosary service to be held that evening at 6 p.m., at the mortuary with her family greeting friends after the Rosary service.
Memorials may be directed to St Joseph Catholic School. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.