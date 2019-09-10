Nancy Marie Cunningham, age 66, of York, entered the courts of our Heavenly Father on Sept. 6, 2019 in York.
Nancy was born to Robert and Vera Dell Clark on Sept. 4, 1953 in Las Vegas, Nev. She was the oldest of three children raised in a home devoted to Christ, and added to the church through baptism while attending Albion Church of Christ.
After graduating from Albion High School, Nancy attended York College. Here she met Robert Cunningham, the love of her life. They married on Aug. 28, 1972.
Nancy attended and was an active member at East Hill Church of Christ. She was a member of Helping Hands at York College. Nancy loved the Lord and did her best to serve him.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 47 years, Robert; sons, Robert Jr. (Stephanie) of York and Matthew (Astra Burke) of Eureka, Calif.; daughters, Hilary (Randy) Cooper of Midlothian, Texas and Heather (Travis) Suhr of York. Her grandchildren, Keisha (Jerry), Zane, Noah, Robert, Sebastian, Vayda, Zoey, Skylar, Myah, Camryn, Reygan, Evan, Lila, Annabelle, Ryder, Emmitt, and Reese and great-granddaughter Paeton. Her brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill and Becky Clark; Greg and Cheri Clark and many beloved cousins, nephews, nieces and extended family. She is preceded in death by her parents.
The family sincerely thanks their amazing friends, church families, co-workers and the AseraCare hospice team who have provided comfort and care during Nancy’s final days.
A Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Sept.14, 2019, at East Hill Church of Christ, York. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date. There will be no viewing or visitation as it was Nancy’s wish to be cremated. Memorials to Nebraska Youth Camp.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.