Nancy L. Galaway, 75, of Fairmont, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Geneva. She was born on Feb. 22, 1946 to Guy and Charlotte (Baker) Stricklett in Blair.
A private family service will be held at Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva with burial taking place at the Fairmont Public Cemetery in Fairmont.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions you can watch the livestream of the funeral service for Nancy on Farmer & Son Funeral Homes Facebook page starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020 from 1 – 8 p.m. at Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva.
Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation.
Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.
